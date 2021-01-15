Dr. Sonya Bellamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Bellamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Bellamy, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bellamy works at
Locations
-
1
Olansky Dermatology Associates3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 355-5484
-
2
Olansky Dermatology Associates11755 Pointe Pl Ste B2, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 355-5484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, takes time to listen
About Dr. Sonya Bellamy, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780638627
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
