Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Andrews Institute Surgery Ctr in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Andrews Institute Asc LLC
    1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 100, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-3700
  2
    Nilssen Orthopedics PA
    825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 435-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tendinitis

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Disorders
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2020
    If you are suffering from foot/ankle pain and swelling, you have found Dr. Ahmed, perhaps the Best orthopedic surgeon in the county. Five stars aren’t enough. Dr. Ahmed diagnoses the issues, explains your options, tells what to expect. Dr. Ahmed is both careing and concerned for her patients, and great communication. Simply the Best.
    J Helm — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477757060
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

