Dr. Sonya Addison, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sonya Addison, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Addison works at BJC Medical Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boone Medical Group-diabetes and Endocrinology
    1701 E Broadway Ste 302, Columbia, MO 65201 (573) 815-7146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boone Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 12, 2021
    I found Dr. Addison to be extremely knowledgeable, dedicated, and an advocate for her patients. What impressed me most is she actually took time to review all my charts prior to our visit so she was up to speed on my case and she took the time to listen to me. That seems to be a trait it's fairly rare in medicine nowadays. The Doctor Who takes their time listens to you and even follows up after hours on her own time to make sure you're getting the care that you need.
    Tim — Sep 12, 2021
    About Dr. Sonya Addison, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1215199369
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonya Addison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Addison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Addison works at BJC Medical Group in Columbia, MO.

    Dr. Addison has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Addison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

