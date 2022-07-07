Dr. Sony Sam is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sony Sam is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 429-6977Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Family Medical Specialists of Florida, PLC1703 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 567-5679
veriMED Health Group Plant City228 W Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-5480
Dr. Sam is the most professional and compassionate doctor I know. He is genuinely caring and always takes time to explain my diagnosis and treatment. He is clear and detail oriented and makes sure he puts his patients first!
About Dr. Sony Sam
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962899773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Sam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sam works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.