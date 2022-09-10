Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sony Mathews, MD
Overview
Dr. Sony Mathews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants5236 W University Dr Ste 3300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-4430
TDDC McKinney-McKinney Medical Village7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 275, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 562-4430
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 562-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I had great experiences with Dr Matthews and all of his nurses and staff
About Dr. Sony Mathews, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376714519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.