Dr. Sonul Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.