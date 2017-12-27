Dr. Sonu Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonu Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonu Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Peach State Nephrology619 S 8th St Ste 100, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 248-2899
-
2
Southern Crescent Pain Management LLC147 N Park Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 248-2899
-
3
Mcdonough Dialysis Center114 Dunn St, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (770) 898-4999
- 4 1502 W 3rd St, Jackson, GA 30233 Directions (678) 248-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
- Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh is very knowledgeable and has very good diagnostic skills. Dr. Singh always takes the time to to explain things to me.
About Dr. Sonu Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366477424
Education & Certifications
- RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.