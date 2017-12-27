Overview

Dr. Sonu Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Peach State Nephrology in Griffin, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA, McDonough, GA and Jackson, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.