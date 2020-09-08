Overview

Dr. Sonu Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon works at OSF Gastroenterology in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Duodenal Polypectomy and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.