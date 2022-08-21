Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Locations
-
1
Sonu Ahluwalia, MD2080 Century Park E Ste 1204, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 430-1310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahluwalia?
Great surgeon who really cares about his patients. He did my bicep tendon tear and I feel fantastic Listen to his advise after surgery and your results will be great His staff is unbelievable and Maria is off the charts
About Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1952459513
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Total Joint Replacement and Preservation
- Harvard Medical School
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.