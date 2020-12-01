Dr. Sonoa Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonoa Au, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Brooklyn24 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 857-7070
Advanced Dermatology PC - Albertson/Roslyn175 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY 11507 Directions (516) 625-6222
Advanced Dermatology of Nj PC1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Dr. Au cares about her patients a lot - my whole family sees her. She always gives me good advice to treat my skin problems and is very patient
About Dr. Sonoa Au, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Dermatology, P.C.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- St Luke's Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
