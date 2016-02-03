Dr. Sonny Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonny Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonny Wang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Sonny S. Wang M.d. Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc.18 Endeavor Ste 306, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 387-7240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
No one hopes to go to this kind of specialist but if you have to you could not find a better, kinder surgeon than Dr Wang. He is a skilled surgeon and a kind, gentle man. His staff is also helpful, kind and professional. I have never written a review before but I feel compelled because he was an ANGEL and savior to my husband's excruciating pain.
About Dr. Sonny Wang, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1811187560
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.