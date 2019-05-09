Overview

Dr. Sonnel Patrick, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Patrick works at Allergy Associates of Waterbury PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Oxford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.