Dr. Sonnel Patrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonnel Patrick, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Allergy Associates of Waterbury PC475 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-8715
- 2 100 Oxford Rd Ste 201, Oxford, CT 06478 Directions (203) 755-8715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can not speak highly enough of Dr. Patrick. His thoroughness and understanding are exceptional. Very knowledgeable. Really listens to you and spends the time to factor in your lifestyle as well as clinical symptoms. Treated very well by the Dr. and his staff. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sonnel Patrick, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184698565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
