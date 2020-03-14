Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO
Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Cape Girardeau65 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 651-1687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Fonn is caring, thorough, and a generous doctor. His medical practice is top notch and his medical staff are great. I highly recommend him and his practice.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Grandview Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Fonn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonn has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Acute Postoperative Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.