Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO

Neurosurgery
3.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fonn works at Midwest Neurosurgeons, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Acute Postoperative Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Girardeau
    65 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 651-1687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Mar 14, 2020
    Dr. Fonn is caring, thorough, and a generous doctor. His medical practice is top notch and his medical staff are great. I highly recommend him and his practice.
    Hannah — Mar 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO
    About Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053533919
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Medical Center
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital
    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fonn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fonn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fonn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fonn works at Midwest Neurosurgeons, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Fonn’s profile.

    Dr. Fonn has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Acute Postoperative Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

