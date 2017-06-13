See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sonja Randle, MD

Psychiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonja Randle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4606 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 545, Houston, TX 77069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 639-3024
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 13, 2017
    Dr. Randle has made an amazing difference with my son. He feels comfortable speaking with her, and has made a 90 degree difference in staying on task. He was passing Chemistry with a low C ,but once she assessed him and prescribed medication to assist him stay focused, his grade improved to an 89.5.
    Spring, TX — Jun 13, 2017
    About Dr. Sonja Randle, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1073595161
    • 1073595161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonja Randle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Randle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

