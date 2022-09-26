Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Dartmouth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Gotham Medical Associates535 5th Ave Rm 611, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 227-3688
Clement E Marks Jr MD530 1st Ave Ste 4J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3643
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Olsen is a wonderful Doctor. Always onTIME, listen to your concerns, always follows up on her mychart and returns your phone calls. Outstanding Doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124221882
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Dartmouth University School Of Medicine
- Williams College
- Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.