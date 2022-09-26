Overview

Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Dartmouth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Gotham Medical Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.