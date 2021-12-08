See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (45)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kristiansen works at HOUSTON INFERTILITY CLINIC in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Infertility Clinic
    2205 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 106, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 225-5375
  2. 2
    Sonja Kristiansen M.d. PA
    9055 Katy Fwy Ste 450, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 862-6181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kristiansen?

    Dec 08, 2021
    We have an 8yr and struggled for years to conceive again. We tried IUI 2 times but it never worked. Then a friend referred us to this clinic and I felt that God had answered our prayers. We were successful on our first try. We couldn't believe it but it was wonderful. Myra and Blanca are true Gems. They take your calls and call you right back if they are busy. They are so knowledgeable and educated enough to relieve my worries whether it be medication questions, pain questions, discomfort questions etc, they were there each step of the way with information. We read the handbook front to back, back to front TWICE!! SO MUCH GOOD-TO-KNOW information. We had a perfect baby boy and now, we going for a second time for the last time, fingers crossed. I highly recommend this facility because, in my opinion, they are upfront about expectations. Thank you Dr K, Blanca, Myra, and the rest of the team.
    Sylvia A — Dec 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kristiansen to family and friends

    Dr. Kristiansen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kristiansen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD.

    About Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073608295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kristiansen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kristiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristiansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.