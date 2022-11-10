Dr. Sonja Krafcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krafcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Krafcik, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonja Krafcik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 150, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 831-3686
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krafcik?
Love the fact that her office doesn’t overbook ,there’s no waiting no matter what time the appointment is .Dr. Krafcik takes her time with me ,doesn’t rush me .she’s very concerned about my well-being
About Dr. Sonja Krafcik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1598767170
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krafcik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krafcik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krafcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Krafcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krafcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krafcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krafcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.