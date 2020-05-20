Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD
Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Olson Center for Women Health At Village Point110 N 175th St Ste 2800, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 596-4500
Teamcare LLC1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-2144Thursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 364-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Kinney has been my OB for 13 years and the reason I have stayed with NE Medicine for the births of my children. She’s extremely knowledgeable and attentive and is quick at getting back to me via one chart whenever I have questions or concerns. If ever I was unable to see her in clinic, the other physicians at Olsen’s Center are amazing too!
About Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinney has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Ovarian Cysts and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.