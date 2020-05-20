Overview

Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kinney works at Olson Center For Women in Omaha, NE with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Ovarian Cysts and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.