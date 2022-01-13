Dr. Sonja Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonja Kerr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.
Dr. Kerr works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Inc7975 W McNab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-6338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerr?
Dr Kerr has been taking care of my mother. She is the total package. Very caring, very knowledgeable, very professional and great with elderly people. Added bonus is her staff are very nice too
About Dr. Sonja Kerr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811997083
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.