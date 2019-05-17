Overview

Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Haugeto works at American Self in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.