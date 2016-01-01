Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bjerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316012297
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Bjerk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bjerk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bjerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
