Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD
Overview
Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Bend, WI.
Dr. Pawar works at
Locations
West Bend Health Center1700 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (414) 377-5718
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255575569
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pawar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.
