Dr. Sonika Puri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonika Puri, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Renal and Pancreas Transplant Program10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 705-1974
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonika Puri, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871757583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
