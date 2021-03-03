Overview

Dr. Sonia Tolani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Tolani works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.