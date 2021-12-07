Dr. Sonia Talwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Talwar, MD
Dr. Sonia Talwar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Routine visit.Everything went well on time,also accommodated me with a short notice.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talwar has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.
