Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Children's Healthcare Assocs1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 101, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions
Practice2900 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 348-8300
Childrens Healthcare Associates PC2835 N Sheffield Ave Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 348-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! She cares for both my daughters, my niece and a lot of my friends’ kids. She is so patient, smart and compassionate. We all love her and couldn’t ask for a better Pediatrician!
About Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sterrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterrett.
