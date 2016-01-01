See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Sonia Sharma, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonia Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Sharma works at First Physicians Group Endocrinology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Physicians Group Endocrinology
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 512, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-3270
    First Physicians Group Endocrinology
    14405 Arbor Green Trl Ste 102, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-3270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

VAP Lipid Testing
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
VAP Lipid Testing
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sonia Sharma, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • English
  • 1043577794
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
