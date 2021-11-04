Overview

Dr. Sonia Shah-Pandya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Med and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shah-Pandya works at Internal Medicine Associates Of Chesterfield in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.