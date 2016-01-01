Overview

Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Salgado works at Physicians For Women Inc in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.