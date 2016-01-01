Dr. Ramirez-Baez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Ramirez-Baez, MD
Dr. Sonia Ramirez-Baez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
South Miami Health Professionals Inc8300 SW 8th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (786) 717-5516
- 42 years of experience
- 1518974096
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Ramirez-Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
