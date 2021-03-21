Overview

Dr. Sonia Qadir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Qadir works at Melville Medical Care in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.