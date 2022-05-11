See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Victorville, CA
Dr. Sonia Panjwani, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonia Panjwani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They completed their residency with Mountainside Hospital

Dr. Panjwani works at Optum - Family Medicine in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12760 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Urinary Incontinence
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Urinary Incontinence
Lipid Disorders

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 11, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Panjiwani for approximately 6 years. If it wasn’t for her my colon cancer would have not been caught early. She’s very caring.
    Lenora Massey — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonia Panjwani, MD
    About Dr. Sonia Panjwani, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    • 1316978075
    Education & Certifications

    • Mountainside Hospital
    • Met Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Panjwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panjwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panjwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panjwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panjwani works at Optum - Family Medicine in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Panjwani’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Panjwani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panjwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panjwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panjwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

