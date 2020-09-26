See All Neurologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD

Neurology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Canaves Nunez works at Neurocare Consultants in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurocare Consultants
    601 University Blvd Ste 205, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 26, 2020
    Dr. Nunez is my brother's Neurologist as he is in the Neuro-ICU at PB Grdens Medical Center as I write this. He was brought to the ER, and very suddenly became ill. All of us, his family, lives long distance so until I can travel to visit, we're taking comfort knowing everything possible is being done for him. All of his nurses have such high regard for Dr. Nunez, and she is taking such excellent care of him. I hope to meet her when I travel to see him.
    Wren R Johnson — Sep 26, 2020
    About Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD

    • Neurology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1437184843
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital And Clis
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canaves Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canaves Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canaves Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canaves Nunez works at Neurocare Consultants in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Canaves Nunez’s profile.

    Dr. Canaves Nunez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canaves Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Canaves Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canaves Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canaves Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canaves Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

