Overview

Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Canaves Nunez works at Neurocare Consultants in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.