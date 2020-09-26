Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canaves Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Canaves Nunez works at
Locations
Neurocare Consultants601 University Blvd Ste 205, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nunez is my brother's Neurologist as he is in the Neuro-ICU at PB Grdens Medical Center as I write this. He was brought to the ER, and very suddenly became ill. All of us, his family, lives long distance so until I can travel to visit, we're taking comfort knowing everything possible is being done for him. All of his nurses have such high regard for Dr. Nunez, and she is taking such excellent care of him. I hope to meet her when I travel to see him.
About Dr. Sonia Canaves Nunez, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1437184843
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canaves Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canaves Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canaves Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canaves Nunez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canaves Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canaves Nunez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Canaves Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canaves Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canaves Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canaves Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.