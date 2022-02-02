Overview

Dr. Sonia Monga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Monga works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.