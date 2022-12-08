See All Ophthalmologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis

Dec 08, 2022
She provided detailed information
— Dec 08, 2022
  • Ophthalmology
  • English, Hindi
  • 1902004401
  Emory University Hospital
  Scheie Eye Institute
Residency
  Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
  BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  Ophthalmology
Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mehta works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

