Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD

Family Medicine
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Madrazo-Rico works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At East Orlando
    7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 956-6092

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1881610210
Education & Certifications

  • Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Pediatrics
  • 1986
  • CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madrazo-Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Madrazo-Rico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Madrazo-Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Madrazo-Rico works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Madrazo-Rico’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madrazo-Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madrazo-Rico.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madrazo-Rico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madrazo-Rico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

