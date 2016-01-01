Dr. Kamath accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonia Kamath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Kamath, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Kamath works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 660-2450Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
House Ear Clinic Inc.2100 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-8742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Kamath, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Kamath has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
