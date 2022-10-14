Overview

Dr. Sonia Kalirao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College - Manipal and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Kalirao works at The Neurology Institute in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.