Dr. Sonia Kalirao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Kalirao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College - Manipal and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Kalirao works at
Locations
The Neurology Institute5441 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 803-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
am a regular patient of Dr Sonia who always comes with new ideas and techniques to solve my neurological problems. Every time the visit is so assuring and healing that I have recommended to everyone in my circle this clinic. Front desk staff is very cooperative and supportive.
About Dr. Sonia Kalirao, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1518134881
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- New York Medical College
- Kasturba Medical College - Manipal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalirao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalirao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalirao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalirao works at
Dr. Kalirao has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalirao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalirao speaks Spanish.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalirao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalirao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalirao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalirao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.