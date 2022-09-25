Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Juneja works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Family Psychiatry4405 East West Hwy Ste 502, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 428-4792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juneja is an excellent physician. I have been having difficulty parenting my teenager. She is a patient listener and was able to help us navigate the road blocks affecting my relationship with my son. She was able to give us wide perspective of the whole situation and guided us to make things better. I would highly recommend her. Thank you Dr. Juneja
About Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578753513
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry-West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juneja accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juneja speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.