Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jimenez-Victores works at
Locations
Victores & Jimenez-Victores Mds315 W 49th St Ste A, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 820-4426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548299498
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez-Victores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez-Victores accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez-Victores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez-Victores has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez-Victores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez-Victores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez-Victores.
