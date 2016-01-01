See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jimenez-Victores works at Victores & Jimenez-Victores Mds in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victores & Jimenez-Victores Mds
    315 W 49th St Ste A, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-4426

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548299498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez-Victores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez-Victores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez-Victores works at Victores & Jimenez-Victores Mds in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez-Victores’s profile.

    Dr. Jimenez-Victores has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez-Victores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez-Victores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez-Victores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez-Victores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez-Victores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

