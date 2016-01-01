Overview

Dr. Sonia Jacob, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Contact Cardiovascular Clinic of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.