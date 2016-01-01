Dr. Sonia Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Jacob, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
-
1
Contact Cardiovascular Clinic of Texas8520 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-1845
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
About Dr. Sonia Jacob, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922033869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.