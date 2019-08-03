Overview

Dr. Sonia Henry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.