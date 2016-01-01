See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Detroit, MI
Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Hassan works at Dmc Hutzel Women's Hospital in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmc Hutzel Women's Hospital
    3980 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 745-7641
  2. 2
    Hutzel Hospital Division Mat-fetal Medical
    3990 John R St # 4, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 577-5774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265470991
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne St U/Hutzel Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan works at Dmc Hutzel Women's Hospital in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hassan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.