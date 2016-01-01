Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Hassan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dmc Hutzel Women's Hospital3980 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-7641
-
2
Hutzel Hospital Division Mat-fetal Medical3990 John R St # 4, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-5774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
About Dr. Sonia Hassan, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265470991
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U/Hutzel Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.