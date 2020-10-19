See All Allergists & Immunologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Guirguis works at SONIA S GUIRGUIS MD in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sonia S Guirguis MD
    172 Summerhill Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 613-6161
  2. 2
    Allergy Affiliates
    717 N Beers St Ste 2A, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-0660
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Guirguis for many years. She is extremely caring, taking time to listen. You never feel rushed in her office. She is also very knowledgeable. I have suffered from allergies all my life and since I have been under care I have been feeling fine. I feel very fortunate to have found her.
    ML — Oct 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD
    About Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215968136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University Med College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Luth Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ain Shams University Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

