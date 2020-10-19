Overview

Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Guirguis works at SONIA S GUIRGUIS MD in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.