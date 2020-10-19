Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonia S Guirguis MD172 Summerhill Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-6161
-
2
Allergy Affiliates717 N Beers St Ste 2A, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-0660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guirguis?
I have been seeing Dr. Guirguis for many years. She is extremely caring, taking time to listen. You never feel rushed in her office. She is also very knowledgeable. I have suffered from allergies all my life and since I have been under care I have been feeling fine. I feel very fortunate to have found her.
About Dr. Sonia Guirguis, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1215968136
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Med College
- Luth Med Center
- Ain Shams University Hosps
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guirguis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guirguis speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.