Dr. Sonia Gordon-Dole, MD
Dr. Sonia Gordon-Dole, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Gordon-Dole works at
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-5910
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I have a patient with her for many years she is very easy to talk to.Dr. will make sure you are getting the best care possible.The Doctor take her time with you.I would absolutely recommend her to anyone who need a good doctor.
- Rheumatology
- English, Italian
- 1003927047
Dr. Gordon-Dole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon-Dole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon-Dole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon-Dole has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon-Dole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon-Dole speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon-Dole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon-Dole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon-Dole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon-Dole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.