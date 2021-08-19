Overview

Dr. Sonia Gof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Gof works at Wayne Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates P C. in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.