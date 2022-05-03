Dr. Sonia Rivero Fernandez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Rivero Fernandez, DMD
Dr. Sonia Rivero Fernandez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lady Lake, FL.
Dental Care on Fennell625 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 607-6903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I must say that I am more particular than most because my Dad was a Dentist. Dr. Fernandez did not disappoint at all! She is kind and caring and walks you through every step of your procedure. As well, her Dental Assistant, Adalina is amazing. The office overall is welcoming and the way the front office staff treats you from the moment you walk in until you leave is proof that Dr. Fernandez is not only a great Dentist but a great Boss! I highly recommend this office.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Rivero Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivero Fernandez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero Fernandez.
