Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM
Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Erickson works at
Lisa M Breuner MD Inc5725 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 280, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 416-0990
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My son and I both go to Dr. Erickson for foot problems. I have found her to be caring, thoughtful in her treatment options, efficient. Additionally, her front office staff have always been courteous and professional. Ive never felt rushed during an appointment, always feeling like Dr Erickson is thorough in her responses and treatment options. I definitely, without hesitation, recommend her to other patients.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619996105
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.