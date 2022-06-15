See All Podiatrists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Erickson works at Lisa M Breuner MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa M Breuner MD Inc
    5725 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 280, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Jun 15, 2022
    My son and I both go to Dr. Erickson for foot problems. I have found her to be caring, thoughtful in her treatment options, efficient. Additionally, her front office staff have always been courteous and professional. Ive never felt rushed during an appointment, always feeling like Dr Erickson is thorough in her responses and treatment options. I definitely, without hesitation, recommend her to other patients.
    S. Rosavaras — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619996105
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Erickson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erickson works at Lisa M Breuner MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Erickson’s profile.

    Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

