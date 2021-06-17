Dr. Sonia Eden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Eden, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Eden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphy Clinic
Dr. Eden works at
Locations
DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 925, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-7247
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was very professional! The MA who took my vitals was very friendly and also the check out MA.
About Dr. Sonia Eden, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1518002070
Education & Certifications
- Semmes-Murphy Clinic
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eden.
Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.