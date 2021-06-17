See All Neurosurgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Sonia Eden, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sonia Eden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphy Clinic

Dr. Eden works at DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building
    DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building
4160 John R St Ste 925, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 745-7247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 17, 2021
    She was very professional! The MA who took my vitals was very friendly and also the check out MA.
    — Jun 17, 2021
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518002070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Semmes-Murphy Clinic
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
