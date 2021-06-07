Dr. Eapen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Eapen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Eapen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Eapen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonia P Eapen MD PA8619 Broadway St Ste 202, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 485-7200
-
2
Endocrinology Associates8633 Broadway St Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 485-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eapen?
I had been diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic for decades. My A1C was never under control until I met Dr. Eapen. She diagnosed me as type 1 diabetic and my A1C has been better then it every was. She IA a wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Sonia Eapen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427242171
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eapen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eapen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eapen works at
Dr. Eapen has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eapen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eapen speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Eapen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eapen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eapen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eapen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.