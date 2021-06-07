Overview

Dr. Sonia Eapen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Eapen works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.